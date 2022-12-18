EN
    13:40, 18 December 2022

    Amazon fails to properly record work-related injuries, illnesses: US agency

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Amazon failed to properly record work-related injuries and illnesses during inspections at six warehouse facilities in five US states, the Labor Department said Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), part of the Labor Department, said it issued citations for 14 recordkeeping violations, adding the company faces $29,008 in proposed penalties.

    «Solving health and safety problems in the workplace requires injury and illness records to be accurate and transparent,» said OSHA’s assistant secretary Doug Parker. «Our concern is that nothing will be done to keep an injury from recurring if it isn't even recorded in the logbook which – in a company the size of Amazon – could have significant consequences for a large number of workers.»

    OSHA said its investigations at the six locations are ongoing.


