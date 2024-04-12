Amazon Prime team to film travel show in Kazakhstan

The Amazon Prime team is leaving for Almaty to film a travel show, Kazinform News Agency reports.

This was announced by Almaty Tourism Bureau on Instagram.

“The Amazon Prime team is heading to Almaty to film a travel show. Travel by Dart is a popular show where the filming location is determined by a dart thrown at a map of the world. This time, our city will be in the spotlight,” the publication reads.



According to the information, filming starts next week.

“Viewers (and there are over 400 million of them worldwide!) will see everything interesting about Almaty: from Kazakh traditions to major attractions. Stay tuned and you’ll be the first to get the link to the show!” reads the publication.