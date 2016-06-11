Amazon said to discuss stand-alone music service with labels

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Amazon.com Inc. is discussing plans for a stand-alone music service, separate from its Prime subscription, with record labels, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The technology giant hasn't reached any deals yet, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The $9.99-a-month service may be introduced in the coming months, Reuters reported Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.



While Amazon has built an extensive catalog of music for Prime subscribers, who pay $99 a year for free two-day shipping and other perks, a separate service could help the company offer a wider array of newer songs. It could also work with Amazon's voice-activated Echo device, which offers music-streaming in the home, among other features.



Amazon didn't immediately respond to requests for comment, Bloomberg reports.