Amazon to test drones in UK after breakthrough decision by aviation authority

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM -

The US online retail company Amazon will begin field tests for its drone program in the UK rural areas following a breakthrough permission to fly drones outside pilot's line of site, media reported Tuesday.

The decision made by the UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will allow the pilots to fly several drones at a time, which "brings Amazon closer to our goal of using drones to safely deliver parcels in 30 minutes to customers in the UK and elsewhere around the world," Amazon's Vice President of Global Public Policy Paul Misener said as quoted by the Financial Times.

The drone program dubbed Amazon Air has been in the works since 2013 but been hampered by the strict airspace rules. The company also carries out tests in the United States, Canada, Austria and Israel.

