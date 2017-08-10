Amazonas 5 arrives at Baikonur

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Specialists at the International Launch Services (ILS) launch site in Baikonur started preparations for mission integration and launch of the HISPASAT Amazonas 5 satellite aboard a Proton-M carrier rocket in September, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The satellite was delivered to the cosmodrome aboard an Antonov cargo jet on August 8.





Amazonas 5 will be used for video content delivery and internet connectivity in Latin America becoming, among other things,a key element in promoting 4K TV and offering backhaul services to deploy 3G, LTE, and even 5G cellular networks in the region.





This mission will become the second for Proton carrier rocket this year and the 414th overall since its maiden flight in 1965. Amazonas 5 is based on the SSL (Space Systems Loral) 1300 platform and will be located at 61°W longitude. The satellite has an estimated useful life of 15 years.