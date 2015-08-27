Ambassador: Belarus-Kazakhstan relations at highest level in history

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan has reached its highest level ever, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov told journalists on 27 August, Kazinform refers to Belta.by.

"Belarusian and Kazakhstani authorities have developed full mutual understanding. Belarus is open to Kazakhstan in many areas, including nuclear power engineering, just in the same way as Kazakhstan is open to Belarus," the diplomat stressed.

"Naturally, Belarus' experience in the construction of the nuclear power plant is interesting and important for Kazakhstan. The possibility of constructing a nuclear power plant in our country has been actively discussed since long ago. It is also very important that Belarus and Kazakhstan are partners within the Eurasian Economic Union. The countries have developed all-round cooperation," Yergali Bulegenov added. The Belarusian nuclear power plant is being built near Ostrovets. The BelNPP will have two power-generating units with the total output capacity of up to 2,400MW (2x1,200MW). The Russian merged company AO NIAEP - ZAO ASE is the general designer and the general contractor of the project.