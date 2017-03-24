Ambassador: Dimash can start business in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergenov can start his own business in China. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui informed in a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dimash has achieved a remarkable success becoming an impressive celebrity of China. Certainly, it is a very big bonus for Kazakh citizens, and I wholeheartedly congratulate all of you! Hunan TV Channel showing the contest is very popular. It shows many TV programs but devotes very little to foreign citizens. As to Dimash, he has straightaway shown his worth. Youngsters have noticed him and he became their favorite", the Ambassador said.

He noted that the Kazakh singer first caught fancy of teenagers, and they madly fell in love with him.

"It is not only for Dimash's voice but for his temper they like him. In Dimash you can clearly see the culture of Kazakh people, the temper of the Great Steppe. Particularly these traits have kindled the interest of Chinese spectators, Zhang Hanhui considers. Dimash is very popular among all Chinese audiences. Therefore, I think, he can develop his own business in China. That is the first thing. Also, he made a very good introduction of Kazakhstan to country's cultural market. That market is now open for Kazakhs".

It should be pointed out that during the briefing the Ambassador told about today social and economic situation in China. In particular, he informed that 13.1 mln people are employed in the country every year.

In addition, Ambassador Zhang Hanhui tried to strip away the myth of ‘Chinese threat'.