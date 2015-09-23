Ambassador: French companies keen to partake in EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - CEO of National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan Francis Etienne in Astana on Wednesday, the company's press service informs.

At the meeting, Ambassador Etienne said he had had a meeting with representatives of 70 large French companies that are keen to participate in EXPO 2017. "I would like you to meet them during the Astana Invest Forum in order to discuss their projects and technologies that they can showcase at the EXPO event," he noted. Akhmetzhan Yessimov said that 48 countries had confirmed their participation in the upcoming exhibition and drew the guest's attention to great public interest it had sparked around the world. "We really appreciate the fact that France has confirmed its participation and has already appointed its Commissioner," he added. The French diplomat, in turn, invited the reps of the company to partake in the United Nations Climate Change Conference that will be held in Paris from November 30 to December 11, 2015.