Ambassador invites Uzbek parliamentarians to Kazakhstan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev has met with Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majilis (Parliament) of the Republic of Uzbekistan Boriy Alikhanov.



During the meeting the negotiating parties discussed the intensification of inter-parliamentary ties and further cooperation within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Group for cooperation with the Kazakh Parliament established in the Uzbek Parliament.



"Our regional cooperation has intensified. Thus, a large-scale economic forum was held during Uzbek President's visit to Kazakhstan. We signed agreements for nearly $890MM during the forum attended by 600 entrepreneurs. Concurrently, we are collaborating within our security councils. In addition, a large delegation visited Tashkent to discuss the current security issues. Also, the CIS countries' foreign ministers have recently met in Tashkent and discussed the existing problems in the region including the environmental issues that have its own considerable content and require joint actions. Therefore, our contacts have enhanced and are becoming closer.", Yerik Utembayev noted.



They separately remarked the economic cooperation between the regions of the two countries.



"As you know, our regional akims have visited Navoiy Region. In particular, the akim of Kyzylorda region visited Samarkand, and East Kazakhstan's akim went to Nukus City, where they saw a number of enterprises. As to your country, return visits were paid to South Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. In this respect, the regions have a very high potential.", he added.



At the end of the meeting, on behalf of Nurlan Nigmatulin Mr. Utembayev invited a delegation of the Uzbek Parliament to visit Kazakhstan.