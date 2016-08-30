Ambassador: Kazakhstan will support all Belarus' initiatives in UNSC Politics

MINSK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will support all the initiatives of Belarus in the UN Security Council, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov said in a press conference on 29 August, BelTA has learned.

According to the diplomat, now Kazakhstan specialists are working on the agenda which they are going to submit to the UN Security Council. Positions of Belarus and Kazakhstan are similar on many security issues.

“I talked about this with the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus. Kazakhstan will support all the initiatives of Belarus relating to the Security Council agenda,” said Yergali Bulegenov.

As was reported, at the end of June Kazakhstan was elected non-permanent member of the UN Security Council from the Asia-Pacific Group for 2017-2018. The Ambassador noted that this was made possible thanks to the support of the friendly states. “Kazakhstan is grateful to Belarus for consistent support throughout all stages,” he added.