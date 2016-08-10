Ambassador of France lays flowers to Abai monument in Semey

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Francis Etienne has arrived in Semey, East Kazakhstan region for a three-day working visit today.

The main goal of his trip is to develop cooperation in all spheres, including the economic one.



The French diplomat has already held bilateral negotiations with akim (mayor) of Semey Yermak Salimov and akim (mayor) of Kurchatov town Nurbol Nurgaliyev earlier this morning.



On Day 2 of his trip Ambassador Etienne plans to meet with heads of local religious associations, reps of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" and businessmen of the city and deputies of the local maslikhat.



On August 12, Francis Etienne will visit well-known museums of the city - the Nevzorovs Art Museum and the Abai memorial complex.



It should be noted that the French ambassador kicked off his visit to the city by laying flowers to the monument to Abai Kunanbayev.