Ambassador of Kazakhstan met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein

BAGHDAD. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iraq Aidarbek Toumatov held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Ambassador informed the Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister about the main provisions of the State-of-the-Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, including ongoing political transformations, as well as on the new economic course, focused on the effective use of competitive advantages of the Republic.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed in detail the current state and prospects of bilateral political, trade and economic co-operation. They noted the need to develop and the possibility of connecting the transit and transport routes of the two countries. Taking into account the existing prerequisites, the sides noted the possibility of cooperation in the oil and gas sector. The sides also noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics of the growing trade turnover. In addition, the Ambassador informed about the increased number of Iraqi tourists in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Minister noted the readiness of co-operation to expand the legal framework, which will contribute to the development of business exchange and tourism. The Minister also confirmed his readiness to participate in the CICA meeting scheduled for September 21, 2023.

In conclusion, Fuad Hussein expressed hope for the continuation of dynamic co-operation, in connection with the planned opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baghdad.