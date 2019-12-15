Ambassador of Kazakhstan paid a working visit to the Malaysian state of Johor

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - On December 13, 2019, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia B.Imanbayev and regional representative of the «National company «Kazakh Invest» in Southeast Asia M.Birimzhan visited the state of Johor, which is one of the largest economic regions of the country and a strategically important transit corridor, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meetings held during the visit were attended by heads of regional government agencies, the national investment company «Invest Johor», «Free economic zone «Iskandar Malaysia», as well as the seaport «Port of Tanjung Pelepas» (PTP).

During the presentations, the Kazakh delegation presented information about the investment opportunities of the country, the measures taken by the state to improve the business climate and the implementation of investment projects, as well as familiarized the Malaysian side with the export, tourism and transit transport potential of Kazakhstan.

In turn, representatives of Malaysian companies stressed the importance of holding such meetings, contributing to the expansion of business ties between the countries. In particular, at the meeting with the management of the «Port of Tanjung Pelepas» the parties discussed the possibility of using the existing transit route from the port of Lianyungang through Kazakhstan to Europe.

During the visit, an agreement was also reached with the largest free economic zone in Malaysia «Iskandar Malaysia», which is the main driver of the economy of the state of Johor and the country as a whole, to study the experience in the development of FEZ, in accordance with modern international standards.