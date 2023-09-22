EN
    21:25, 22 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented credentials to President of Iceland

    Kazakh MFA press service
    Photo: Kazakh MFA press service

    Magzhan Ilyasov, Ambassador-at-large of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Iceland, presented his credentials to Guðni Jóhannesson, President of Iceland, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 

    During the conversation with the President at the Bessastadir residence, the sides discussed bilateral relations between Iceland and Kazakhstan and ways to strengthen them, including increasing mutual trade turnover.

    In addition, Magzhan Ilyasov informed the Icelandic side about the political reforms carried out in the country and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state-of-the-nation address «Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan».

