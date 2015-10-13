Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented credentials to President of Myanmar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Marat Yessenbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, presented his credentials to Thein Sein, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar as non-resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Myanmar on October 13, 2015, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

During the official ceremony, Yessenbayev informed the President of Myanmar of the socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan at the present stage and the country's prospects within the strategy "Kazakhstan - 2050" and program "Nurly Zhol - the path to the future". President of Myanmar stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two nations and further development of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Myanmar. He also conveyed best regards to Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan, and expressed confidence that the appointment of the first Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Myanmar will promote mutually beneficial cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral formats. During the visit to Myanmar, Yessenbayev also met with Zay Yar Aung, Minister of Energy and Htai Aung, Minister of Hotels and Tourism. The sides discussed the current situation and prospects of interaction in the areas of energy and tourism.