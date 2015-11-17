Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented credentials to Sultan of Brunei

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On November 12, 2015 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam Daniyar Sarekenov presented his Credential letters to Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah.

During the official ceremony, Sultan Hassanal highly evaluated the successes of Kazakhstan achieved since its independence and conveyed his best wishes to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.