EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:46, 17 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented credentials to Sultan of Brunei

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On November 12, 2015 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam Daniyar Sarekenov presented his Credential letters to Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah.

    During the official ceremony, Sultan Hassanal highly evaluated the successes of Kazakhstan achieved since its independence and conveyed his best wishes to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!