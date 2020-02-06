Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to President of Estonia

TALLINN. KAZINFORM - On February 5, 2020, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Estonia Nurlan Seitimov presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid at the Presidential Palace Kadriorg, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, President K.Kaljulaid highly appreciated the decision of the leadership of Kazakhstan to open an Embassy in Estonia and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of interstate relations.

For his part, Ambassador N.Seitimov noted that there is considerable potential for effective cooperation in bilateral interaction, and the efforts of the newly opened Embassy will be aimed at its unconditional implementation. The priority areas of cooperation are the field of digitalization, transit and logistics, agriculture, strengthening and expanding the legal framework.

The President of the Republic of Estonia was informed about the economic and political reforms carried out in Kazakhstan.

At the end of the conversation, President K.Kaljulaid conveyed the best wishes to the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.