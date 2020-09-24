Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to Egypt President

CAIRO. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Lama Sharif has presented his credentials to President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the ceremony of presenting credentials the Kazakhstani diplomat conveyed the best wishes from Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Wishing Ambassador Lama Sharif success in his new post, the Egyptian President, in his turn, conveyed his warm greetings to the leadership of Kazakhstan.

The ambassadors of the EU, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Portugal, Hungary, the Republic of Korea, Israel, Sudan, and other countries also presented their credentials.