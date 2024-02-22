Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Ireland

Magzhan Ilyasssov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ireland, presented credentials to the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The sides discussed the two coutnries' bilateral relations, the ways of deepening them, including by increasing mutual trade turnover and investment cooperation.

The Ambassador also informed the Irish side about the political and economic reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan.

Magzhan Ilyassov also met with representatives of the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment of Ireland and the Irish business representative group “Ibec”.