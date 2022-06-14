Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Gabit Koishibayev presented his credentials to the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Kazinform learned from the MFA's press service.

During the conversation, which took place after the ceremony, the parties exchanged views on the state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Mongolian relations, and discussed the schedule of bilateral contacts at various levels.

President Khurelsukh emphasised that Mongolia and Kazakhstan are not just neighbors in the region, they are also united by common historical roots, cultural heritage and way of life of the Kazakh and Mongolian peoples, which is a good basis and prerequisite for further strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two states, and for mutual support on international platforms.

At the same time, the parties agreed that the potential for mutual cooperation is not fully utilized. In this regard, the importance of establishing and deepening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, including trade, transport and logistics, mining and manufacturing, agriculture and tourism, was noted. In addition, the parties noted that the Kazakhs living in Mongolia, who have become a kind of «bridge of friendship» connecting the two states, make a significant contribution to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Koishibayev also spoke about the main results of the republican referendum held on June 5, 2022, on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In turn, Khurelsukh expressed his support for the democratic transformations taking place in the Kazakh society, including the constitutional reform being carried out in the country.

At the end of the meeting, which was held in a warm, friendly atmosphere, the President of Mongolia wished the Kazakh diplomat fruitful work in the interests of strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries.