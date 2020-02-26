Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Slovakia

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Roman Vasilenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Slovakia, has presented his credentials to the President of the Slovak Republic Zuzana Čaputová, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

During the conversation R. Vasilenko noted the interest of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the leadership of Kazakhstan in developing comprehensive mutually beneficial cooperation with Slovakia.

It was noted that a significant and far from fully utilized potential for cooperation between the two countries lies in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and strengthening of contacts between people. Currently, more than 40 companies with Slovak participation are operating in Kazakhstan. The two states collaborate in the fields of engineering, defense industry, energy, IT, pharmaceuticals, agricultural processing and others. The presence of favorable prospects for enhancing cooperation between the two countries was also emphasized in the light of the full entry into force of the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union and its member states on March 1.

In turn, Zuzana Čaputová, noting the positive significance of opening the Kazakh Embassy in Bratislava, expressed her hope that the dynamics of collaboration between our countries will continue to intensify.

The parties focused on the efforts of the two states aimed at combating climate change and developing alternative energy. In light of commitments made by Bratislava to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the Head of the Slovak state accepted with interest the information on the work being carried out in Kazakhstan to develop solar, wind and other types of alternative energy aimed at accomplishing a goal of providing 50 percent of the country's energy demand by 2050.

At the end of the conversation Zuzana Čaputová conveyed the best wishes to the leadership and people of Kazakhstan.