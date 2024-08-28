Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents his credentials to King of Jordan

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Talgat Shaldanbay presented his credentials to the King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

After the ceremony, the monarch of the Hashemite Kingdom held an audience with the ambassador at Raghadan Palace.

The King of Jordan wished the Kazakh ambassador successful and fruitful work to strengthen the Kazakh-Jordanian relations.

After the meeting with the King, the ambassador signed the Guest Book of the Royal Palace.

Furthermore, ambassador Shaldanbay laid wreaths at the Royal tombs of King Abdullah I ibn Al Hussein, founder of the Hashemite Kingdom, King Talal bin Abdullah and King Hussein bin Talal.