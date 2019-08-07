Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents letters of credence to Vietnamese President

HANOI. KAZINFORM Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov presented his credentials to the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist party Nguyen Phu Trong.

The Ambassador conveyed the warm greetings to the head of Vietnam on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev and confirmed Kazakhstan's interest in further expansion and strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, President of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong expressed sincere congratulations to Yerlan Baizhanov and wished success in his new mission in Vietnam. The President of Vietnam also briefly spoke about the country's foreign policy priorities, noting Vietnam's strong commitment to the development of friendly relations with the outside world.

«The relations between Vietnam and the country you are representing are now developing very well. I believe that this cooperation will be further strengthened,» Nguyen Phu Trong Said.