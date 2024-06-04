Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China meets with Kazakhstani students - winners of Huawei ICT Competition

On May 27, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China, Shakhrat Nuryshev, held a meeting with Kazakhstani students who won the international competition "ICT Competition 2023-2024", held from May 23 to 27, 2024 in Shenzhen.

The Ambassador congratulated the young Kazakhstanis on winning such a prestigious international competition of information and communication technologies, and also expressed gratitude to the management of Huawei for organizing this competition.

During the meeting, the Ambassador familiarized the students with the state of cooperation between Kazakhstan and China in the field of innovation, science and technology, as well as higher education. In particular, in his speech, the Kazakh diplomat noted the results of the first meeting of the Subcommittee on Innovative Cooperation of the Committee for Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, held on May 23, 2024 in Astana, the activities of the Lu Ban Workshop opened in 2023, as well as the functioning of branches of Northwestern Polytechnic University and Hong Kong CityU University in Kazakhstan.

The Ambassador called on Huawei Technologies Kazakhstan to ‘actively participate in joint bilateral projects in the field of innovation and telecommunications’.