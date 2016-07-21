Ambassador of Tajikistan meets with Minister of Energy of Iran

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - On the sidelines of the 4th Iran Wind Energy Conference which was held in Tehran on Tuesday, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Iran Nematullo Emomzoda held a meeting with Hamid Chitchian, Minister of Energy of Iran, as well as co-chair of the Tajik-Iranian joint commission for trade, economic, scientific and cultural cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, the two sides discussed a broad range of issues related to state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.



The interlocutor also discussed issues related on holding the High-Level Symposium on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 6 and Targets: Ensuring Availability and Sustainable management of Water and Sanitation for All that will take place in Dushanbe from August 9-11, this year.