Ambassador: Pakistan has enormous potential for renewable energy production

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pakistan can produce nearly 3 million MW of solar energy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Kazakhstan Abdul Salik Khan stated during the celebration of the National Day of Pakistan within the framework of Astana EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition.

In his speech he said that Pakistan was the first country to benefit from duly validated, high-quality solar maps under a global initiative, according to the Expo 2017 media center.

"We have an enormous potential for producing alternative energy including nearly 2.9 million Megawatt (MW) of solar energy, 340,000 MW of wind as well as about 100,000 MW of hydroelectric power. The timely validation of high-quality solar maps has given rise to the effective development in introducing and using renewable energy sources. This exhibition demonstrates the latest achievements of Kazakhstan in the economy, energy and art. We are happy to participate in the Expo 2017, and, for us, it is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate our achievements and exchange experience with other countries," said Abdul Salik Khan.



The Kazakh Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Akylbek Kamaldinov, noted that Kazakhstan and Pakistan have established multifaceted and mutually beneficial relations for the time being. According to him, developing cooperation with Pakistan is one of the focal points of Kazakhstan's foreign policy.

"We highly appreciate Pakistan's economic potential, its geopolitical position and its authority in the Islamic world. In this context, I would like to emphasize the readiness of Kazakhstan to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Pakistan in all areas. We invite Pakistani companies to expand the outreach, strengthen commercial presence and enhance investment activity in the Kazakhstani market. The Expo 2017 will be an excellent springboard for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries," said Akylbek Kamaldinov.

Recall, within the framework of the EXPO-2017 international specialized exhibition the Islamic Republic of Pakistan celebrated the 70th anniversary of its Independence. It is also worth noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations established between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.