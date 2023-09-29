Ambassador Rosenblum comments on U.S President’s possible visit to Kazakhstan

U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum commented on the possibility of the U.S. President visit to Kazakhstan during a roundtable for Kazakhstani mass media, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“I think you also asked about the possibility of the visit by leadership and I assume you mean at the presidential level,” Ambassador Rosenblum said at the roundtable.

“I don’t have any announcement on that today either. I can’t speculate hypothetically whether it might happen or not. I will say that yes, it is a possibility. The interest that I mentioned at the highest levels of our Government is very strong in Central Asia,” the American diplomat said when asked about the potential visit of the U.S. President to Kazakhstan.

Recall that last week President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a working visit to New York as part of which the Head of State participated in a number of events, including the inaugural C5+1 Presidential Summit.