Ambassador urges boxing fans to attend Astana Arlans vs British Lionhearts fight in London

ASTANA-LONDON. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UK Erlan Idrissov called on Kazakhstani boxing fans to come and show their love and support to Astana Arlans fighters as they are to take on British Lionhearts on June 8 in the semifinal match in London, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

The meeting takes place in the seventh season of the World Series of Boxing (WSB).

"The traditional boxing school of Kazakhstan is considered one of the best schools in the world. Many of our athletes have gone on to become champions and prize-winners at the Olympic Games, or won at the world championships and international competitions. Our professionals have twice won the World Series of Boxing. A great example of that is the boxing icon Gennady "GGG" Golovkin, who has truly cemented his position as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in the world of sports," Ambassador Idrissov said.



"We call on all our fellow compatriots not to miss this sporting event, which is incredibly important to us. Let's all get together and support our fighters!" Erlan Idrissov added.



The event kicks off at 8pm on the 8th June, at York Hall in London, found at the following address: 5 Old Ford Road, Bethnal Green, London E2 9PJ.



For more information, please visit http://www.worldseriesboxing.com/ or call 0114 223 5654.