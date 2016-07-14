Ambassador: Venezuela is open to any cultural projects with Belarus

GOMEL. KAZINFORM- Venezuela is open to any cultural projects with Belarus, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Venezuela to Belarus Jose Joaquin Boggiano Pericchi told reporters on 14 July at the opening of an exhibition commemorating Francisco de Miranda at the Gomel Palace and Park Ensemble, BelTA has learned.

The diplomat thanked Belarus for the warm welcome and the strong ties of friendship that connect Belarus and Venezuela. "I am happy to be here, at this solemn opening of the exhibition commemorating Venezuelan hero Francisco de Miranda. Close relations of friendship connect Venezuela with Gomel and Belarus. Our country will remain open to any cultural projects with Belarus," Jose Joaquin Boggiano Pericchi said.



Oleg Borisenko, Chairman of the Gomel Oblast Council of Deputies, noted that the 10,000 kilometers separating Belarus and Venezuela are no obstacle to the friendship established more than two centuries ago.



The exhibition held to mark the 200th anniversary of the demise of Francisco de Miranda comprises twelve reproductions of paintings depicting the Venezuelan hero. It also displays a collection of portraits of other national independence heroes of this country. The original copies of the paintings created in the middle of the 19th century are displayed in the Oval Hall of Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas. Another exhibition at the Gomel Palace and Park Ensemble celebrates the life and work of Hugo Chavez and tells about the past and present of Venezuela's fight for independence. It was Francisco de Miranda who inspired Hugo Chavez to build new alliances, pursue solidarity and strive for a multipolar world.



The exhibition will run till early August, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.