    12:55, 12 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Ambassadors of 5 countries present credentials to President Atambayev

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Today, a solemn ceremony of presenting credentials by ambassadors of 5 countries to President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is held in Bishkek.

    Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sudan to Kyrgyzstan Mohammad Elias Mohammad al-Haq;

    Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of New Zealand in the Kyrgyz Republic (with residence in Moscow) Ian Alexander Hill;

    Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Spain in Bishkek P.H. Sans Serrano;

    Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand in the Kyrgyz Republic (with residence in Astana) Nat Pinёvattanachip;

    Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan Suhrob Olimzoda handed their credentials to Atambayev, Kabar reported.

