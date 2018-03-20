Ambitious gold project to be launched in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Full-scale operations in Kyzyl, a large gold mine in East Kazakhstan region, will start in 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Using state-of-the-art technologies, the Bakyrchik Ore Mining and Processing Enterprise is developing a gold deposit with a capacity of 2 million tons of ore per annum. The project will reach the ultimate capacity in 2019," Deputy Head of the East Kazakhstan Entrepreneurship and Industrial-Innovative Development Department Olga Grigoryeva has told a briefing today.

Kyzyl is a large world-class deposit that has gold ore reserves internationally estimated at 7.3 million ounces with an average gold grade of 7.7 grams per tonne and a mine age of 22 years. It is expected that after reaching the planned ultimate capacity, the mining recovery will amount to over 300,000 ounces of gold p.a. It is worth mentioning that surface mining operations will be conducted for the first 10 years.