Ambulance calls fall almost by 2 in Zhambyl rgn

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – The number of ambulance calls has almost halved in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional administration, ambulance calls handled every day stand at 1,200-1,300, almost 2 times less compared to the number of calls received during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, when it equaled over 2,000.

It is also said that there are 93 ambulance crews across the region operating 24/7, including 43 in Taraz city.