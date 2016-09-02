Ambulance car got into road accident in E Kazakhstan (UPDATED)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An ambulance car got into a road accident in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region, YK-avto.kz reported.

As per the video shared by witnesses in Youtube and their comments, the accident occurred on Satpayev Avenue. The cars moving from the Irtysh bridge have to drive round the accident site.



Local police department has already launched an investigation into the accident.



According to the police, the tragedy occured on Thursday, at around 10:00 p.m. on Satpayev Avenue, when Lexus car and the ambulance vehicle collided with each other. "At least four people in the ambulance car were injured. All of them were transported to a hospital with various traumas. An investigation is underway," Official Spokesman of the Regional Police Department Bakhytzhan Torgayev says.