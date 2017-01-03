Ambulance vehicle rescued from snow prison in East Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM DES of East Kazakhstan region has evacuated 35 people from snow-covered roads these New Year holidays, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A storm warning was issued in the region on this New Year's. Wind speed in some part of the region reached 28 m/s.

Rescuers have evacuated 14 people that blizzard have caught by surprise on Semey- Znamenka road, among them two children.

Emergency services have also evacuated 20 people from Semey-Ust-Kamenogorsk, Semey-Almaty and Abai-Semey roads.

And in Glubokovskiy district an ambulance vehicle carrying sick patient got stuck was rescued from a snow prison.

Over the past twenty-four hours 13 road sections were closed. Cleaning machines are running around the clock. However, for safety reasons, lifeguards of East Kazakhstan DES asked citizens to refrain from long trips and keep track of the weather forecast.



