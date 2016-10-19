Amended bill on mass media to be submitted to Kazakh Parliament in 1H of 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New amendments to the law on the issues of information and communications and mass media activity will be submitted to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, in the first half of 2017 after discussions with all parties concerned.

"We are one of the first ministries in Kazakhstan to publicly discuss its concept," Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev said at the session of the ministry's staff on Wednesday. "Now the law will go through all necessary procedures. It has already been widely discussed. We will take into account both positive and critical feedback. The interdepartmental commission for legislative drafting activities under the Justice Ministry already agreed the document. Presently, we are forming a working group consisting of representatives of government bodies, MPs, the public and experts."



Dauren Abayev instructed to discuss the draft law with the public in November-December 2016 and to finalize its text together with the members of the working group by late November 2016.



"It is crucial to submit the document agreed with all government bodies concerned to the Government by March 2017 and to the Majilis in the first half of 2017," the minister added.



Recall that last week the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan submitted the concept of the draft law on the issues of mass media activity for consideration of the interdepartmental commission.