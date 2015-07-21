EN
    15:00, 21 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Amended law on autonomous educational organizations inked by President

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on issues of regulation of autonomous educational organizations' activities", Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    The law is called to improve the system of academic administration and quality of work done by these organizations. The text of the law is to be published in the Kazakhstani press.

