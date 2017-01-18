EN
    11:29, 18 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Amendments to health insurance bill to be discussed in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan will hold public hearings on the draft law "On amendments to some legislative acts on the issues of healthcare and social labor sphere", Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

    Independent experts, representatives of parliamentary and non-parliamentary political parties, non-governmental organizations and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" are expected to attend.

    The public hearings will be held at the Astana Medical University at 3:00 p.m. January 27.

    Participants are highly recommended to register 30 minutes ahead of the event.

    The text of the draft law is available at the official website of the ministry www.mzsr.gov.kz. Please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected].

