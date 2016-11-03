Amendments to law on information to be discussed in mid November

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Amendments to the law on the issues of access to information suggested by non-governmental organizations are planned to be discussed in Astana on November 15, said Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, Kazinform reports.

"It's been a year since the law was adopted and it is high time to look at intermediate results of joint work. The regulatory framework required for implementation of the law has been formed," Minister Abayev said at the visiting session of the Majilis' Committee for international affairs, defense and security on Thursday.



He reminded that a number of NGOs stated their willingness to join the commission on the issues of access to information at the session of the working group of the national commission in May. "We approved the new composition of the commission in late September. It now includes representatives of those organizations," the minister specified.



Minister Abayev suggested discussing the proposals on improvement of the law on the issues of access to information submitted by NGOs.



"A year has passed and there are certain questions that need to be finalized. We are ready to listen," he said in conclusion.



