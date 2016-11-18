Amendments to RoK Land Code to be considered in Mazhilis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today under the chairmanship of Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin the Mazhilis Bureau defined the agenda of the plenary session of the Chamber.

The issues to be reviewed are the bill of amendments to the Law as of June 30, 2016 "On suspension of certain norms of the RoK Land Code and enactment of the RoK Law as of November 2, 2015 "On making amendments and additions to the RoK Land Code".

The draft agenda of the Mazhilis meeting also includes the bill on amendments and additions to medical insurance legislative acts to be considered in the second reading. Also in the first reading the draft law on counterintelligence activity with amendments will be reviewed. Also it was said that the deadline of recommendations per the bill of ratification of Kazakhstan-Iranian Agreement of Sentenced Persons Transfer will be determined.