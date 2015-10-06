American Airlines pilot dies on overnight flight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A pilot on an overnight flight from Phoenix to Boston had a medical emergency and died, the airline has confirmed.

The American Airlines flight landed safely when the co-pilot took over the controls and diverted the plane to Syracuse, New York.

The airline is "incredibly saddened" and focusing on the pilot's family and colleagues, a spokeswoman said.

Flight 550 left Phoenix before midnight on Sunday and landed on Monday morning, Kazinform refers to BBC.com.