American boxer Roy Jones Jr. to visit Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - American professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. is set to attend the 33rd International Boxing Tournament in the memory of renowned coach Zharylgapov in Karaganda city, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional physical culture and sport department.

"The traditional 33rd International Boxing Tournament in memory of Zharylgapov will be held in Karaganda on December 19-24. The opening ceremony will take place at 18:00 p.m. at the Sapiyev Boxing Center on December 20. Attending the ceremony will be Yermakhan Ibraimov, Serik Sapiyev, Sergey Kotenko, Dmitry Karpov and Serik Yeleuov. American star of boxing Roy Jones Jr. is planning to attend," the department said in a statement.



According to the organizers, some 100 boxers from Kazakhstan, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan will participate in the tournament. The event will be aired live by KazSport TV Channel.



Roy Jones Jr. already visited Karaganda two years ago and was amazed by the ‘legendary hospitality' of the Kazakh people. "People of Kazakhstan are hospitable and tolerant to everyone," the renowned boxer claimed, adding that that was not the first time he visited Kazakhstan.