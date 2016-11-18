American business interested in EEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a meeting of the U.S.-Russian Business Council held in San-Francisco, Minister for Integration and Macroeconomy of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tatyana Valovaya drew the American partners' attention to the additional opportunities offered by the EEU market for business.

The forum was devoted to discussion of implementing innovations and strengthening international economic ties, the press service of the EEC informed.

“American business should use the potential of Eurasian integration as much as possible. Our economic integration can be raised to a brand new level, that is very important amid negative dynamics of commodity turnover observed in recent time,” she noted.

The EEC Minister informed the attendees of the international activity of the EEU emphasizing growing interest in it from the side of officials and businessmen of the countries and global economic integration associations.

Valovaya briefed also about the prospects of deepening integration in EEU till 2025 in key areas of economy transferred to supranational supervision.