American choreographer P. Emerson to stage musical in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than ten significant cultural and social events are planned this year within the initiative of the US Embassy in Kazakhstan titled "25 years together".

A visit of American choreographer Paul Emerson to Astana for staging the musical jointly with Kazakhstani artists is one of them.

Besides, the American music band The Exchange will perform in Astana, Kyzylorda and Almaty in March and April this year. Then, the American troupe "Island Moving ballet Company" and Kazakh troupe "Samruk" will perform in Astana, Almaty and Shymkent.

The national conference on teaching the English language will be held in Ust-Kamenogorsk. The USA will also render assistance in holding of the annual conference of the Association of English Language Teachers of Kazakhstan.

The festival the USA-Kazakhstan: the festival of music, movies and culture will be held in Almaty in August.

Besides, a movie festival is scheduled to be held this year as well.

The healthcare centers and centers for prevention of diseases of the USA will also launch a program on global healthcare protection in Kazakhstan within the framework of the events on healthcare protection.