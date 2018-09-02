American cowboys to partake in 3rd World Nomad Games

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - The official opening ceremony of the 3rd World Nomad Games will be held today on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Games opening ceremony will be organized at the horse racing course of Cholpon-Ata.

It is expected that the opening ceremony will be attended by Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, to name but a few.

The United States representatives brought wigwams. Moreover, there are cowboys who will compete in kokpar (also know as buzkashi). The participants include Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Nurlan Moldakulov, a member of the Federation of Hunting with Golden Eagle, says that this time representatives of 24 countries will take part in the falconry competitions, while athletes of 29 countries will hunt with golden eagles.



A large stage has been installed in the center of the ethnic village. Famous artists, singers, and stuntmen will show a theatrical performance there.



The Fair of Applied Arts has opened among the hundreds of yurts. Everyone interested can buy clothes, musical instruments, dishes, and other items there.





It should be mentioned that most of the competitions will take place at Gorge Kyrchyn located 40 kilometers from the city of Cholpon-Ata.

This year, the Games will be held in 37 national sports: wrestling, archery, hunting with dogs, horse racing, kokpar, asyk atu, etc. About 2,000 athletes from 60 countries will compete. Kyrgyzstan has the largest team of 458 athletes. 235 people came from Russia, while Kazakhstan brought 129 athletes.



Representatives of Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Belarus, India, Iran, Mongolia, China, Pakistan, Poland, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, the U.S., Ukraine, France, Sri Lanka, the UAE, and Kuwait are also participating.