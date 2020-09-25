American Humming House band performs Abai’s famous song

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The American musical band Humming House performed a rendition of the Kazakh poet Abai’s famous song 'Aittym Salem, Kalamkas', Kazinform correspondent reports.

Humming House’s performance of Abai’s 'Aittym Salem, Kalamkas' song dedicated to the poet’s 175th anniversary, which is available to watch on the band’s Instagram page.

It is not the first time the band performs the Kazakh song. In 2018, Humming House recorded a cover of the Nauryz song together with the song’s author and singer of the Kazakh band Urker Aidos Sagatov.

«In 2018 the band had the good fortune of travelling to Kazakhstan as part of an American Music Abroad program and visiting the town of Semey, in Abai’s home region,» the Instagram post reads.

It is also said that the US diplomatic representation in Kazakhstan is to keep promoting the works of the Kazakh poet as part of the 175th anniversary celebrations.