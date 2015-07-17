American movie lovers invited to outdoor cinema in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Popular American classic films will be shown in Almaty free of charge, the organizer of the event US diplomatic mission to Kazakhstan informs.

The films will be shown at the lawn of the ARTPOINT square within the ArtBat Fest-6 from July 24 through July 26. The shown films will not be dubbed but with Russian subtitles.

This type of cinemas is very popular in the USA and is one of the favorite evening time spending among the Americans during the summer time.

Thus, such movies as "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial", "West Side Story", "Ghostbusters" are planned to shown within the event. The beginning is at 8:30 pm. Entrance is free of charge, but viewers have to bring plaid blankets.