American music band The Exchange performed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of the USA in Kazakhstan holds events dedicated to celebration of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the USA and Kazakhstan.

American music band The Exchange dedicated its performance in Astana to the celebration of the date. The event was organized with the financial support of the Embassy of the USA in Kazakhstan within the American Music Abroad Program. The Exchange performed with Kazakhstani artists and music bands as well. The concert was held in the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.

The culmination point was the performance of the famous Kazakh song "Dudarai" by The Exchange jointly with the Kazakh artists.

"We are celebrating the 25th anniversary of friendship between Kazakhstan and the USA. Despite the differences between our countries we have many things in common. The United States and Kazakhstan are both big countries and they are both multicultural. I think you would agree with me that the diversity of the United States and Kazakhstan makes us stronger countries and stronger societies. That is certainly the case with the group that has come from the United Stated to play for us tonight. They come from different parts of the USA and different cultures. They reflect the diversity and richness of the history of the United States of America. Each member of the group specializes in a different style of music, but when they combine their voices they create music perhaps more beautiful than any of them could produce along. Tonight, in Astana, we will hear the combined voices of American and Kazakhstani singers. I think we will have and hear some surprises tonight," American Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol said in his welcome speech.

Founded in 2012, The Exchange has enjoyed great success as an a cappella boy band with a unique style and varied repertoire that encompasses rock, gospel, opera, R&B, and hip-hop. Each of the group's five members - Aaron Sperber, Alfredo Austin, Christopher Diaz, Jamal Moore, and Richard Steighner - has a distinct voice that brings a different flavor to the music. The Exchange has shared the stage with the likes of Olly Murs, Flo Rida, Sara Bareilles, Wynton Marsalis, Boyz II Men; partnered with McDonalds, Kraft, and NY Giants; and was featured on The Daily Show, Rolling Stone, Ryan Seacrest, Perez Hilton, and Entertainment Weekly. Most recently, the group toured 32 cities worldwide performing with the Backstreet Boys.