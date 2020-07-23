American photographer George Steinmetz shows Kazakhstan through his lens

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – American photographer and frequent contributor to National Geographic magazine, TIME, and The New Yorker George Steinmetz has recently traveled to Kazakhstan to show the world the country through his lens, Kazinform reports.

Steinmetz who is renowned for his low altitude aerial photography was invited to Kazakhstan, Shymkent in particular, to tell the story of this ancient city from the aerial perspective.

In Shymkent, George Steinmetz captured images of numerous historical landmarks and tourist attractions, namely the Citadel projects, the Independence Park, the Koshkar-ata River, Baidibek bi monument, an ethnoauyl, and many more. His Instagram is filled with spectacular images offering a bird’s-eye view of the surreal Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, its Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, the Botanical Garden, and the central square. He shares the rare glimpse of Ekibastuz, aka the world’s largest open pit coalmine, the Mangystau Basin, one of the few areas in Asia below sea level, and wheat harvesting in the fields below the Alatau mountains. Steinmetz also takes his 1.1 million Instagram followers to the mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkestan and the city of Otrar in southern Kazakhstan.

The press service of Shymkent mayor says the photographer plans to share the photographs taken during the trip around the south of Kazakhstan on his website at georgesteinmetz.com. We literally can’t wait to see them!

You can also go to his Instagram account to see his breathtaking images from all corners of the world, share his passion for climate change and global food supply problems and show some love for his art with your likes.