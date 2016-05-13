ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh national dish Beshbarmak is gaining popularity with the U.S. people. The "Besh in the U.S.A." campaign launched by the U.S. Consulate in Almaty attracts more and more participants from local population.

“You might remember the American student Grace, who studied Russian in Almaty and had a video blog about her experience in Kazakhstan. Grace and her friends made beshbarmak in Portland, Oregon, to support our‪#‎beshintheusa campaign. Let’s cover all 50 U.S. states until the end of this year!” a post of the U.S. Consulate on its official Facebook account reads.

Earlier, the Consulate published first pictures of the Besh in the U.S.A. campaign via Facebook.

The “Besh in the U.S.A." campaign was launched in early March and covers all 50 states. As per the campaign rules, everyone may join it just taking a picture of Americans and Kazakhstanis sharing beshbarmak and emailing the pictures to [email protected]. The name of the U.S. state must be indicated on the photo or in its description and the photos must be posted on Instagram.

Beshbarmak (Besh) is a traditional Kazakh dish made of meat and hand-made pasta. The term "beshbarmak" means "five fingers", since the dish is eaten with one's hands. Meat is boiled and then chopped with knives and mixed with boiled hand-made pasta and spiced with onion sauce. Beshbarmak is usually served in a big round dish.





