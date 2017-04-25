American teacher masters Kazakh dance

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A teacher from Wisconsin taught English and mastered Kazakh dance "Kamazhai" in Saryshyganak village of Aksu town in Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

For one and a half week Beth Kolodzinski, MSc in Agriculture from Elroy, Wisconsin, USA was teaching English for children in remote village Saryshyganak. Her lessons were a real gift for the pupils and teachers, Director of Saryshyganak Secondary School Kalimash Baimukhanova said.







Being a native English speaker Kolodzinski taught the local children to acquire correct English pronunciation and understand fluent speech of the American. In addition, she told children about the geography of her state of Wisconsin and USA as whole, significantly broadening children's horizons.





She was giving her lessons after regular school lessons. Beth Kolodzinski learnt to dance Kazakh traditional "Kamazhai" and helped women in cooking Kazakh national dishes. The 52-year-old teacher also played basketball and volleyball with the youngsters.